Maverick Malayalam Director Rosshan Andrrews To Make His Hindi Debut With Shahid Kapoor Starrer

Whenever Shahid Kapoor comes up with a new movie, it always gets fans excited the right way. This time, let's know more about Malayalam director Roshan Andrews about his upcoming project with Shahid Kapoor

Author: Subhash K Jha
26 May,2023 11:03:48
Good news for Bollywood. The brilliant Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews celebrated for his brilliant craftsmanship in films like Notebook, Casanova,Mumbai Police and Salute, is all set to direct his first Hindi film starring Shahid Kapoor.

The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Shahid Kapoor says, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbours for a long time, haha!”

Shahis is thrilled to work with one of Malayalam cinema’s most notable directors. “Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses.”

Director Rosshan Andrrews says, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid’s exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

