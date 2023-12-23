Media Reports: Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff call it quits after 11 years of dating

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, and his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff have reportedly decided to part ways after 11 years of dating. As per reports in Times Of India, it has been over a month and a half since Ahan and Tania went their separate ways, marking the conclusion of a romance that had blossomed since their school years.

The couple, who were once hailed as childhood sweethearts, had been open about their relationship, frequently sharing glimpses of their journey on social media. However, sources reveal that the romantic saga has come to an end. Tania, a model and designer, is the daughter of industrialists Jaidev and Romila Shroff.

An undisclosed source stated, “It’s the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on.” The reasons behind their alleged breakup remain unknown. Interestingly, Ahan and Tania have not officially confirmed or denied the reports surrounding their breakup. The duo, who once shared glimpses of their love story through social media posts, has maintained silence on the matter. Notably, their respective Instagram profiles still follow each other, leaving some lingering questions about the status of their relationship.

