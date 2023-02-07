Know The Net Worth Of Gen-Z Actors From Ananya Panday To Janhvi Kapoor

The star offspring of Bollywood’s current generation of performers are picking out some of the better screenplays that are being offered to them. Depending on how well their prior films did at the box office, they can boost their compensation.

Additionally in their neighboring industries, these actors are in high demand. Even the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries are making offers to some of them. But did you realize how much they charge for each movie and how much money they make overall? Look at this.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, an actress, made her film debut in Dhadak. Her viewers, who are enthralled by Janhvi’s acting abilities, praised her performance. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Janhvi receives payments ranging from Rs 3-6 crores for each film and from Rs 50–60 lakhs for brand endorsements. Her estimated net worth is $66 million.

Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty, known for his breakthrough performance in Tadap, a Telugu version of RX 100, has invested between Rs 80 and Rs 90 lakhs in the project. His net worth is between Rs 28 and Rs 32 crores, claims Bollywood Life.

Ishaan Khatter

Apparently, Ishaan Khatter bills between Rs 60 and Rs 80 lakhs for each movie. With Dhadak, this young man made his acting debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is Shahid Kapoor’s brother. It is estimated that he is worth between Rs. 11 and Rs. 15 crores.

Ananya Panday

According to reports, Ananya Panday, who received criticism for her performance in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, is recouping between Rs 3 and Rs 4 crores at the box office. Her estimated net worth is between Rs 35 and Rs 45 crores.

Sara Ali Khan

One of the most in-demand actresses is Sara Ali Khan. She falls in the youthful group of actors. She allegedly charges between 5 and 7 crores of rupees in compensation. Her current net worth is between Rs 40 and 50 crores.

Wow, the leaders of the pact are Bollywood actresses. Bravo to these stunning women for challenging accepted standards.

Source : koimoi, pinkvilla