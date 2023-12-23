The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards Was Graced By Chief Guest Ms. Smriti Irani!, The Awards To Air On Star Plus!

The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) will recognize the various artistic and entertainment accomplishments of the artists. Talent from television and films is to be recognized for their outstanding work. The red carpet held on December 10, 2023, was graced by stars from the entertainment world. The event was graced by television celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Sayli Salunkhe, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Sayli Salunkhe, Navneet Malik, Khushi Dubey, and Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukherjee, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Verma, Shobhita Dhulipala, and many others across the entertainment industry.

The 23rd Indian Television Academy Awards will mark a celebration of outstanding accomplishments and amenities in the field of women and child development, graced by the gracious presence of Chief Guest Ms. Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister from the Government of India. The event marks a monument to the devotion and commitment of people and organizations to uplift and empower women and children across the country. Ms. Smriti Irani is the epitome of women’s empowerment and has been a force to reckon with for many women. She has not only ruled the television industry but is also driving the nation with her presence in the ministry.

The Indian Television Academy Awards will air on Star Plus at 7.30 p.m. on December 31st.