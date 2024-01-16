Media reports: Bobby Deol to not be a part of Ramayana

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, riding high on the success of ‘Animal,’ is making waves with his diverse film choices. However, recent speculation about his involvement in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project, ‘Ramayana,’ has been officially put to rest. As per reports in Hindustan Times, Bobby’s spokesperson confirmed that the actor is not a part of ‘Ramayana,’ clearing the air surrounding earlier rumors that suggested his casting in a pivotal role.

Bobby garnered praise from both audiences and critics alike for his compelling portrayal of the mute antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster ‘Animal,’ which hit theaters on December 1, 2023. The success of this film has undoubtedly added to the anticipation surrounding the actor’s upcoming projects.

On a positive note, the ‘Ramayana’ project is not short of star power, as recent reports indicate that Lara Dutta has joined the cast to portray the character of Kaikeyi. According to a source close to the project, “Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are apt to play the characters belonging to the most timeless tale of Indian History. He feels Lara Dutta is perfect to play the part of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha. It’s a pivotal character that leads to the entire conflict in Ramayana, and Lara is excited to enter the fantastical world of Nitesh Tiwari.”

As for Bobby, although he won’t be a part of ‘Ramayana,’ his fans can look forward to his other upcoming projects.