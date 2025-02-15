Exclusive: Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Season 3 Part 2 to stream from 27 February on Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player recently announced its upcoming slate of shows, featuring a mix of new titles and returning series. Among them, Ek Badnaam Aashram stood out as the most anticipated show. The Bobby Deol-led series has previously garnered significant viewership, crossing a billion views and redefining his on-screen persona.

The biggest question surrounding the show was its release date, and sources have now confirmed that Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 will premiere on February 27, 2025.

The crime drama series, known for its gripping storyline and intense performances, has maintained a strong fan base since its debut. With each season, it has explored deeper narratives and complex characters, keeping viewers engaged.

Amazon MX Player’s latest slate includes several other titles, but Ek Badnaam Aashram remains a key highlight. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on the new season, and the announcement of the release date has now set the stage for its return.

We reached out to Amazon MX Player’s Head of Content, Amogh Dusad, for further details, but he did not comment till the time of going to print.

With its upcoming release, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is expected to continue its storyline, addressing the cliffhangers left in the previous part. The response from viewers will determine how the show progresses in the future.