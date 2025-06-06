Lafangey Review: A heart-touching journey of friendship, struggle and the reality of life

Lafangey directed by Prem Mistry and written by Abhishhek Yadav, is an emotional and realistic series that tells the story of three childhood friends, Chaitanya (Anud Singh Dhaka), Rohan (Gagan Arora), and Kamlesh (Harsh Beniwal). These three friends are now at that age of youth where responsibilities, career, love and expectations of society start breaking them from within.

The biggest thing about this series is its truth, that in today’s world, a man’s value is only when he can “give” something, be it money, identity or love. If he is unemployed, he is sidelined by calling him a ‘lafanga’.

Story

The story is a little slow and not so relatable in the beginning, but as the characters’ lives start falling apart, the show starts touching the heart. Somehow, every person will feel connected to the fact that even when everything is going wrong, friendship and hope remain together.

Performance

Harsh Beniwal has shown a good balance of comic timing and emotion in the character of Kamlesh. Gagan Arora has tried to bring maturity and depth to the role of Rohan, while Anud Singh Dhaka’s character of Chaitanya is the most emotional. Barkha Singh and Saloni Gaur also looked fine in their respective roles, although the screen time is a little less.

Cinematography

The camera work did not seem very fresh. Many scenes feel visually dull, but because the story itself is grounded, this shortcoming does not hurt that much.

Opinion

Lafangey is not a perfect series, but it has heart. It is a true story of friendship, failures and self-discovery. If you like emotional, realistic and grounded stories, give this one a try.

Watch if you like stories which touches your heart.

Rating 3/5

