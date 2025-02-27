Aashram 3 Part 2 Review: A Gripping Tale of Deception and Revenge

Aashram 3 – Part 2 unfurls like a slow-burning inferno, igniting the screen with tension, power struggles, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Prakash Jha, the master of social realism, once again crafts a narrative that is as unsettling as it is immersive, plunging the audience into the murky depths of faith, manipulation, and rebellion. This is no mere sequel; it is a collision of ideologies, a chessboard where every move is a calculated gamble, and every pawn is expendable.

The saga resumes from the shattering events of Part 1. Pammi, once a devout believer, now finds herself behind bars—convicted in the very case she had filed against Baba Nirala, the godman-turned-master manipulator.

As if fate hadn’t been cruel enough, a gut-wrenching personal loss—the death of her mother—pushes her deeper into the abyss. Her cries for justice are swallowed by a system designed to suppress her grief met with indifference. And then, in a move that drips with irony, the very man she despises—Baba Nirala himself—orders her release. Not out of remorse but an impulse, a moment of godly benevolence that masks his ever-watchful control.

Pammi returns to the Aashram, but this time, she is not a blind devotee; she is a woman scorned, a warrior seeking retribution. Yet, the Aashram is no ordinary battlefield. It is a world ruled by illusion, with faith as a weapon and loyalty as a curse. Baba Nirala’s influence is intoxicating, his charm almost hypnotic. Can Pammi bring him to his knees, or will she once again be ensnared in his labyrinth of deceit? This psychological warfare forms the crux of the series, a battle of wills that keeps the audience on edge, questioning who truly holds the power.

Bobby Deol is in peak form, delivering a performance that is as mesmerizing as it is menacing. His Baba Nirala is a puppet master, a man who has transcended morality, wielding fear and faith with equal ease. Every smirk, every measured glance, exudes a chilling authority that lingers long after the screen fades to black. But this time, he meets his match.

Aaditi Pohankar’s portrayal of Pammi is nothing short of ferocious. She simmers with rage, her eyes speaking volumes, her transformation from victim to avenger a riveting spectacle. Her scenes with Deol crackle with an undercurrent of hostility and defiance, a dangerous game where the stakes are nothing less than life and death.

Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami is the shadow lurking behind the throne, his loyalty thumping, his cunning unmatched. His ability to oscillate between servitude and savagery adds an extra layer of intrigue. The supporting cast, from Tridha Choudhury’s enigmatic charm to Sachin Shroff’s understated presence, ensures that every thread of the narrative weaves seamlessly into the grander picture.

Yet, for all its strengths, Aashram 3 – Part 2 is not without its imperfections. The pacing, at times, lingers too long, stretching moments that could have been more tightly woven. The editing, while competent, could have trimmed some of the excesses, maintaining a more relentless grip on the storytelling. A few melodramatic sequences veer dangerously close to excess, but they never entirely derail the momentum.

Despite these minor missteps, Aashram 3 – Part 2 delivers where it matters. It is a show that does not merely entertain—it unsettles, provokes, and forces its audience to confront uncomfortable truths about faith, power, and corruption. It reminds us that devotion can be a double-edged sword and that even the most formidable empires are built on fragile lies. Its powerhouse performances and nerve-wracking confrontations affirm its place as a gripping tale of deception and revenge.

It is a journey into the dark corridors of power.

The fight is far from over, and the ghosts of justice continue to haunt the halls of the Aashram.

Aashram 3 is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 stars.