Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly currently one of the most bankable stars. He has swooned the audience with his charm in his recent films and the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has definitely taken the actor’s career a notch higher. What the fans of the actor are now looking forward to is his upcoming release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, with Kiara Advani on June 29. However, there’s more exciting news coming in about KA.

Kartik Aaryan to start working on Kabir Khan’s next movie in May and the film will be a fascinating story of an unknown hero:

Yes, you heard it right folks. Kartik Aaryan will soon start shooting for his next with ace director Kabir Khan in

the month of May.

Talking about the much awaited film at a recent event, Kabir Khan was quoted by the media saying,

“It’s a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it’s about an unknown hero, unlike 83 which showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you’ll be shocked, that how do we not know this person. How did we let someone who did all this, fade away. That’s the excitement. I’ll start shooting for the film from May probably and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting for other characters is underway.”

Work Front:

Presently, Kartik Aaryan is in Kashmir to shoot for a romantic track for his next movie titled ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. We wait for more details. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com