Media Reports: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to marry on February 22 in Goa

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and her producer beau Jackky Bhagnani are gearing up to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to exchange vows in a private ceremony. According to reports from Hindustan Times, the couple is set to get married on February 22, 2024, in the picturesque setting of Goa. The duo, known for their low-key approach to their relationship, is keeping the wedding details under wraps, emphasizing their desire for an intimate celebration.

Known for being private individuals, Rakul and Jackky have opted for a hush-hush approach to their wedding, aiming to keep the affair as personal as possible. The couple’s decision reflects their commitment to maintaining a sense of privacy amidst the often scrutinized lives of public figures. As the wedding date approaches, the couple is taking some time off to revel in the pre-wedding festivities.

Jackky is currently in Bangkok, Thailand, enjoying his bachelor party, while Rakul is also in Thailand, relishing a well-deserved break before the wedding whirlwind begins. Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021. On Rakul’s birthday, Jackky shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, capturing a candid moment where the couple held hands. The accompanying caption expressed Jackky’s sentiments towards Rakul, adding a touch of romance to their public acknowledgment of their relationship. “With you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun (sic),” read the caption, revealing the couple’s strong bond and affection for each other.