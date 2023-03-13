Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are two individuals who have had fantastic collaborations in all these years. Everyone is well aware of the fact that it was Sooraj Barjatya who had given Salman Khan the big break in ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. Ever since then, whenever the duo have collaborated together, it has primarily been a reason to celebrate and rejoice for all fans of Salman Khan. Their last outing together was ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. Although the movie wasn’t the best in terms of critical acclaim, it did get a lot of praise and appreciation from his loyal legion of fans. And guess what’s the latest update ladies and gentlemen?

If the latest media reports in Times Of India and Latestly are to be believed, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are collaborating again. As per reports, the duo are reuniting for the fifth time for their next epic family drama that’s tentatively titled ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’.

Well, we are super excited and can’t wait for more updates on this. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com