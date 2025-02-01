‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar & Rakul Preet Singh caught in a situation like no other

One has been looking for a comedy with sharp humor, a mix of drama, and a self-aware twist, and it seems Mere Husband Ki Biwi might be the film to watch this February. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film brings an engaging storyline with an entertaining premise.

After unveiling eye-catching posters, the makers have now released the official trailer, setting the stage for a lighthearted film that aims to keep audiences laughing. The trailer introduces Arjun Kapoor’s character, a man dealing with an unusual situation—his wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, suffers from retrograde amnesia, forgetting the past five to six years of her life. While she gradually recovers, Arjun’s character finds himself drawn to another woman, played by Rakul Preet Singh.

The story humorously explores his dilemma as he navigates between past and present love. Who he ultimately chooses and how the situation unfolds will be revealed when the film hits the big screen on February 21.

Both Bhumi and Rakul bring their distinct energy to the roles, while Arjun’s character appears to take playful digs at himself, embracing the idea of laughing at one’s own expense. The film aims to blend comedy with situational chaos, making for an engaging watch.

With its refreshing take on relationships and misunderstandings, Mere Husband Ki Biwi looks set to offer a lively cinematic experience when it arrives in theaters later this month.

When it comes to their recent projects, Singh was last seen in Indian 2 while Kapoor raked in a lot of love for his villainous role in Singham Again, and Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak but also had a voice cameo in Khel Khel Mein, also directed by Mudassar Aziz.