Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer to hit cinemas in December

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 12:49:26
Merry Christmas” is all set to grace the silver screen on December 15, 2023. This exciting project brings together the dynamic duo of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi for the very first time, creating a buzz among fans and cinephiles alike.

Directed by the masterful Sriram Raghavan, “Merry Christmas” is a bilingual venture, shot in both Hindi and Tamil, catering to a wider audience base. The Hindi version boasts an impressive supporting cast including the talented Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version features renowned actors such as Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams, who brilliantly portray the same characters in their regional language.

Adding to the intrigue of the film, “Merry Christmas” introduces a young and promising child actor named Pari, whose performance is eagerly awaited by movie enthusiasts. Furthermore, esteemed actresses Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be seen in captivating cameos, undoubtedly adding their own touch of brilliance to the narrative.

Taran Adarsh sharing the details on Instagram wrote, “KATRINA KAIF – VIJAY SETHUPATHI: ‘MERRY CHRISTMAS’ NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 15 Dec 2023 is the release date of #MerryChristmas, which teams #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi for the first time. #MerryChristmas – directed by #SriramRaghavan – is shot in two languages [#Hindi and #Tamil] with different supporting actors. The #Hindi version also features #SanjayKapoor, #VinayPathak, #PratimaKannan and #TinnuAnand, while the #Tamil version stars #RadhikaSarathkumar, #Shanmugaraja, #KevinJayBabu and #RajeshWilliams in the same roles. The film also introduces #Pari, a child actor… #AshwiniKalsekar and #RadhikaApte will be seen in cameos. Produced by #RameshTaurani, #JayaTaurani, #SanjayRoutray and #KewalGarg.
#TipsFilms #MatchboxPictures”

The film is produced by the formidable team of Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg, ensuring a stellar production that promises to captivate audiences across languages. Backed by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, “Merry Christmas” is set to deliver a spellbinding cinematic experience, combining stellar performances, intriguing storytelling, and the creative vision of a renowned director. As the release date draws closer, fans and movie enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of this cinematic treat that holds the promise of becoming a memorable milestone in the careers of the talented artists involved.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

