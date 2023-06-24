MM Keeravani On The Music Of Shah Rukh’s Paheli

Amol Palekar’s Paheli starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee which completes 18 years on June 24 , was to be earlier made with Bengali star Jisshu Sengupta and Soha Ali Khan in the lead.

Jisshu spent one-and-a-half-years of his life and career preparing for the role.

He was overnight replaced by Shah Rukh Khan without being informed.

The film was cursed from Day 1.

However it is to this day remembered for its evocative music by M M Kreem, now re-energized into the world of music as M M Keeravani.

Keeravani admits Paheli is the best soundtrack he has done in Hindi. “I got a free hand from director Amol Palekar. He had earlier done a haunting score with the legendary composer Jaidev in Ankahee. I was a great admirer of Jaidev.And to be called to do music in the same space where he had been was an honour for me.”

Keeravani admits he pulled up his socks and pulled out all stops for the songs of Paheli. “I am very proud of the music in Paheli.And if you ask me if it is the best work I’ve done in Hindi, the answer would be an emphatic yes.”

There is another reason why Paheli is dear to Keeravani. “I had the rare opportunity to work with the great Gulzar Saab. I didn’t always follow what he wrote. But greatness doesn’t require any language. I instinctively knew I was working with one of the greats.”