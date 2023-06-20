Monday Trauma: Adipurush Crashes At The boxoffice, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Benefits

Terrible news for the producers of Aadipurush . The boxoffice collections have come down by as much as 70-75 percent in many centres.

And the main beneficiary of this severe rejection of Om Raut’s revisionist Ramayan is the comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.While the collections of Raut’s rotten film drops with every show, the Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan rom-com’s collections are again showing an upward trend two weeks after release.”

“We don’t know what it is. Lekin Adipurish ke collections gir rahen hai , aur Zara Katke Zara Bachke ke collections phir se oopar ja rahe hain. Yeh Bhawan Shri Rama ka chamatkaar hai,” says the manager of theatre from a multiplex chain.

The troubles for Adipurush are growing by the day. Alert netizens have now discovered a (deleted) tweet from director Om Raut wondering if Lord Hanuman is “deaf”.

Adipurush’s tone-deaf narrative tells another story.Changing the offensive dialogues is like applying band-aid to a gaping wound.