ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Monday Trauma: Adipurush Crashes At The boxoffice, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Benefits

As of now, there is intense competition in the box office between Adipurush and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Adipurush isn’t doing well and it has apparently benefitted Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to an extent. Read here for more details on the same

Author: Subhash K Jha
20 Jun,2023 11:02:57
Monday Trauma: Adipurush Crashes At The boxoffice, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Benefits

Terrible news for the producers of Aadipurush . The boxoffice collections have come down by as much as 70-75 percent in many centres.

And the main beneficiary of this severe rejection of Om Raut’s revisionist Ramayan is the comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.While the collections of Raut’s rotten film drops with every show, the Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan rom-com’s collections are again showing an upward trend two weeks after release.”

“We don’t know what it is. Lekin Adipurish ke collections gir rahen hai , aur Zara Katke Zara Bachke ke collections phir se oopar ja rahe hain. Yeh Bhawan Shri Rama ka chamatkaar hai,” says the manager of theatre from a multiplex chain.

The troubles for Adipurush are growing by the day. Alert netizens have now discovered a (deleted) tweet from director Om Raut wondering if Lord Hanuman is “deaf”.

Adipurush’s tone-deaf narrative tells another story.Changing the offensive dialogues is like applying band-aid to a gaping wound.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Newsbreak: All Movie Theatres Will Play Adipurush Without Objectionable Dialogues From Tom Morning
Newsbreak: All Movie Theatres Will Play Adipurush Without Objectionable Dialogues From Tom Morning
Adipurush Box Office Update: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer crosses 200 crores in India
Adipurush Box Office Update: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer crosses 200 crores in India
As Protests Surge Across The Nation, Huge Drop Expected In Adipurush Collection Post-Weekend
As Protests Surge Across The Nation, Huge Drop Expected In Adipurush Collection Post-Weekend
Kriti Sanon reveals one of her favorite scenes from Adipurush as Janaki!
Kriti Sanon reveals one of her favorite scenes from Adipurush as Janaki!
Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening
Adipurush Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Starrer Makes A Grand Opening
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Latest Stories
News18 India Open Mic Chhattisgarh conclave concludes on a high note
News18 India Open Mic Chhattisgarh conclave concludes on a high note
Revisiting Sujoy Ghosh’s Jhankar Beats As It Turns 20
Revisiting Sujoy Ghosh’s Jhankar Beats As It Turns 20
Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil’s show for Atrangi
Exclusive: Jyoti Tiwari bags Chitra Sharma Vakil’s show for Atrangi
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry leaves internet awed
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry leaves internet awed
Arjun Kapoor gets the suit play on check, looks dapper
Arjun Kapoor gets the suit play on check, looks dapper
Vicky Kaushal plays the monochromatic glam in tuxedo, see pics
Vicky Kaushal plays the monochromatic glam in tuxedo, see pics
Read Latest News