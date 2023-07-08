ADVERTISEMENT
Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir pens apology, says ‘grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan’

Criticisms have been raised regarding the film's 'tapori' dialogues, subpar visual effects, and lacklustre screenplay, leading to a wave of negative feedback from viewers. And amidst this, the writer Manoj Muntashir decided to pen an apology

Author: Shatakshi Gangury
08 Jul,2023 16:30:58
Adipurush, a multi-lingual film that hit screens nationwide on June 16, has garnered attention for its star-studded cast, featuring Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). However, despite the anticipation surrounding the film, audiences across the country have expressed their disappointment with various aspects of the production. Criticisms have been raised regarding the film’s ‘tapori’ dialogues, subpar visual effects, and lacklustre screenplay, leading to a wave of negative feedback from viewers. As the film continues to face backlash, it remains to be seen how the creators will respond and address the concerns raised by the audience.

And amidst this, the writer Manoj Muntashir decided to pen an apology

Manoj Muntashir pens apology

With the controversy, and realising that the screenplay has hurt people’s sentiments, Manoj tweeted, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush.
With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies.
May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation”

However, earlier he tried to defend his dialogues, saying, “Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya hai kyuki unki bhakti mein woh power tha (Lord Hanuman is not God but a mere devotee. We made him God because his devotion had that power).” In a tweet he has also said, “I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week.” As quoted by Business Today.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

