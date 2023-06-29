ADVERTISEMENT
The Allahabad High Court’s Reprimand Sends Adipurush Team Scurrying For Cover

Adipurush is one movie that's currently dealing with a lot of attention for both right as well as wrong reasons. Right now, we have an update from the Allahabad High Court. Let's read here for more updates and details

Author: Subhash K Jha
29 Jun,2023 12:15:41
Trouble for the Adipurush team is growing by the day. The sharp knock on the knuckles by the honourable Allahabad High Court serves as the proverbial last nail on the coffin as far as this cursed film is concerned.

Reliable sources inform me that the producers may take the decision to withdraw the film entirely from theatres.

“Waise bhi the film is as good as dead. But with each show that still survives, there is trouble ahead. The producers would do what all such irrevocably tainted films do: disappear. There is no other option left for them,” says a source close to the development.

Furthermore, the main members of the team, especially writer Manoj Muntashir Sharma have been asked to hold their peace. Or if you want to be more blunt, they have been asked to shut up. Says the source, “Muntashir’s spin-doctor contradictory he-is-God-he-is-not Grandmother’s tales have caused more harm than anything else or anyone else connected with the film.There is a difference between fame and notoriety.Muntashir is for now, way too controversial to be considered major projects.”

The other major actors have largely kept mum, and that’s worked to their advantage.

Silence or no, one fact regarding Adipurush is irrefutable. It is cursed project. No film in recent times has been so brutally derided.

Director Om Raut may have to take a longer sabbatical than he had planned.One hears that the Adipurush producers were planning another big epic project with their Adipurush director.

But not Raut now, please.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

