Prabhas’s Spate Of Letdowns Post-Baahubali Continues, The Superstar Is Worried

Admittedly, anything that comes after a game-changing blockbuster like Baahubali has to be a climbdown. This Prabhas has learned the hard way, as all his three films after Baahubali—Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush have proved to be critical and commercial failures.

Author: Subhash K Jha
18 Jul,2023 11:30:35
Prabhas, who flew to the US a week before the release of his latest and most colossal disaster Adipurush is said to be in constant touch with the film’s director Om Raut trying to figure out what went wrong.

“Prabhas is flabbergasted by what has been happening. He gave his hundred percent to Adipurush. But audiences have rejected the film outright. Prabhas is trying to figure out where they went wrong. When they were shooting the film, everyone on the team thought they were creating a milestone. The aspects of the film that are being most condemned were thought by the team to be the film’s biggest USP,” says a source close to the distressing developments.

What hurt the superstar the most was his performance being judged as ineffective.
“The idea was to make Raavan larger-than-life and Rama sober and subdued. Prabhas was told to underperform,” reveals a colleague of the superstar from Hyderabad .

Now Prabhas has all his hopes pinned on two forthcoming projects. Prashanth Neel’s Salaar is scheduled for a 28 September release but will likely be postponed. As for Project X, the ambitious futuristic project is on hold indefinitely after Mr. Bachchan’s injury and slow recovery.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

