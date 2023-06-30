ADVERTISEMENT
Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular and admired actresses around and we love her. Well, after the failure of Adipurush, it is time to analyse who she should perhaps lower her fees about the same

Author: Subhash K Jha
30 Jun,2023 12:15:08
There is a highly distasteful and dishonest story doing the rounds on the internet suggesting that Kriti Sanon has lowered her price after the failure of Adipurush.

A source close to Kiriti finds this suggestion obnoxious. “No one is talking about Prabhas lowering his fee. After all, he was Lord Rama, the pivotal character.Shouldn’t he shoulder a part of the responsibility for the film’s failure? Why only Kriti when there were so many other prominent actors in Adipurush?”

The source completely rubbishes the price-cutting story.

“Kriti has done her share of hits like Lukka Chuppi and Mimi. Agreed, her last three films (Bhediya, Shehzada and now Adipurush) have underperformed, But she is working confidently towards her goals. The failure of Adipurush has made no difference to her market price, and why should it?” the source asks angrily.

About The Author
Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

