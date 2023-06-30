Why Should Kriti Sanon Lower Her Fee After Adipurush?

There is a highly distasteful and dishonest story doing the rounds on the internet suggesting that Kriti Sanon has lowered her price after the failure of Adipurush.

A source close to Kiriti finds this suggestion obnoxious. “No one is talking about Prabhas lowering his fee. After all, he was Lord Rama, the pivotal character.Shouldn’t he shoulder a part of the responsibility for the film’s failure? Why only Kriti when there were so many other prominent actors in Adipurush?”

The source completely rubbishes the price-cutting story.

“Kriti has done her share of hits like Lukka Chuppi and Mimi. Agreed, her last three films (Bhediya, Shehzada and now Adipurush) have underperformed, But she is working confidently towards her goals. The failure of Adipurush has made no difference to her market price, and why should it?” the source asks angrily.