Mrunal Thakur Praises Priyanka Chopra Produced Marathi Film Paani: “The National Award…”

Mrunal Thakur is a true example of hard work and dedication. From working as a side actress on TV shows to becoming the leading lady in Bollywood and the South, she has come very far. However, she is still grounded and calm and always values true art. The actress takes time off to watch other films and also shares her feedback. This time, she watched global star and desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s produced Marathi film, and she loved it, leading to praising the actress for her valuable knowledge.

Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of the Marathi film Paani. She penned a big note telling her fans to watch this film. She also praised Priyanka Chopra for her domination in the entertainment world and eyes for the best and wrote, “MUST WATCH O @amazonprime @kotharevision, maheshkothare, hemant_patil2324, adinathkothare and charvikhandke. @adinathkothare you’ve outdone yourself with #paani! As an actor and director, you’ve shown incredible range and depth. The National Award is well-deserved! @priyankachopra, I’ve always admired your passion for storytelling and your commitment to producing films that make a difference. You’re a true true true leader. Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration! @subodhbhave @ruchaavaidya and entire team of Paani. Congratulations.”

Paani is directed by Addinath Kothare and helmed by Priyanka Chopra. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Rucha Vaidya and others. It was released in theatres on 18 October 2024 and has earned around 33.8 cr at the worldwide box office collections.