Mumbai Bank retracts auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa

In a recent development, a prominent Mumbai bank has reversed its decision to auction off Bollywood icon Sunny Deol’s opulent Juhu villa. This dramatic about-face followed the issuance of a corrigendum by the bank, which cited technical glitches as the cause for the initial mishap.

Originally, the bank had sought to recover a substantial sum of approximately INR 56 crore ($8 million), inclusive of interest, from Sunny Deol. However, the corrected notice, officially known as a corrigendum, unequivocally states the withdrawal of the auction notice pertaining to the property dubbed “Sunny Villa,” sited on Gandhigram Road in Juhu, Mumbai.

The initial notice inadvertently unveiled specific loan details, including Sunny Deol’s legal name, Ajay Singh Deol, and intricate particulars regarding the property. Sunny Deol’s management team had acknowledged the original auction notice while disputing the stated loan amount. They asserted that the actor was committed to clearing the outstanding dues in a matter of days.

Addressing the unfolding situation, Sunny Deol’s team released a statement affirming their proactive approach: “We are in the process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request no further speculation on the same.” As quoted by India Times.

In the midst of these developments, ‘Gadar 2,’ Sunny Deol’s latest cinematic endeavour, continues to make headlines with its remarkable box office performance. The movie according to reports is reaching new heights and has earned over 300 crores so far.