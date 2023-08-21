ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Mumbai Bank retracts auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa

This dramatic about-face followed the issuance of a corrigendum by the bank, which cited technical glitches as the cause for the initial mishap. Read below to know the details

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Aug,2023 11:22:55
Mumbai Bank retracts auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa 844447

In a recent development, a prominent Mumbai bank has reversed its decision to auction off Bollywood icon Sunny Deol’s opulent Juhu villa. This dramatic about-face followed the issuance of a corrigendum by the bank, which cited technical glitches as the cause for the initial mishap.

Originally, the bank had sought to recover a substantial sum of approximately INR 56 crore ($8 million), inclusive of interest, from Sunny Deol. However, the corrected notice, officially known as a corrigendum, unequivocally states the withdrawal of the auction notice pertaining to the property dubbed “Sunny Villa,” sited on Gandhigram Road in Juhu, Mumbai.

The initial notice inadvertently unveiled specific loan details, including Sunny Deol’s legal name, Ajay Singh Deol, and intricate particulars regarding the property. Sunny Deol’s management team had acknowledged the original auction notice while disputing the stated loan amount. They asserted that the actor was committed to clearing the outstanding dues in a matter of days.

Addressing the unfolding situation, Sunny Deol’s team released a statement affirming their proactive approach: “We are in the process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request no further speculation on the same.” As quoted by India Times.

In the midst of these developments, ‘Gadar 2,’ Sunny Deol’s latest cinematic endeavour, continues to make headlines with its remarkable box office performance. The movie according to reports is reaching new heights and has earned over 300 crores so far.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sunny Deol's Gadar Is Based On Real Life Love Story? Check Out 843587
Sunny Deol’s Gadar Is Based On Real Life Love Story? Check Out
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa 844352
Amidst Gadar 2 Success, Sunny Deol Receives Overdue Notice Of 55 Crores; Bank To Auction Juhu Villa
“No One Except Sunny Could Do This,”…. Hema Malini Watches Gadar, Her Exclusive Reactions 844333
“No One Except Sunny Could Do This,”…. Hema Malini Watches Gadar, Her Exclusive Reactions
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore 844329
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2 844090
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2
Rumi Khan opens up on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, read 844081
Rumi Khan opens up on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, read
Latest Stories
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rhea to shoot at Ranbir 844471
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rhea to shoot at Ranbir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer turns against Akshara 844470
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer turns against Akshara
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta meets with an accident 844464
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta meets with an accident
Meet spoiler: Shagun traps Sumeet in her cheap game 844460
Meet spoiler: Shagun traps Sumeet in her cheap game
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi's emotional reaction to support Adhik 844455
Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi’s emotional reaction to support Adhik
Exclusive: Shikha Chauhan roped in for Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf 844461
Exclusive: Bhoomika Meena roped in for Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf
Read Latest News