Nargis Fakhri ties the knot in a hush-hush wedding; heads to Switzerland for honeymoon

Actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly married longtime partner Tony Beig in an intimate wedding in Los Angeles. Sources suggest the couple exchanged vows at a luxury venue over the past weekend, with only close relatives and friends in attendance.

The event was kept strictly confidential, with measures in place to prevent any photos from being taken. Those present respected the couple’s wishes for privacy, making it a low-key yet meaningful occasion.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds are said to have traveled to Switzerland for their honeymoon. While neither Nargis nor Tony has officially confirmed the news, whispers about their nuptials have been circulating.

Their relationship reportedly began in 2022, and after nearly three years together, they have now formalized their commitment.

Tony, an entrepreneur originally from Kashmir, has built a successful career in Los Angeles. Nargis, who stepped into the Indian film industry with Rockstar, has worked in several Hindi films, including Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3.

The couple has largely kept their romance out of the public eye, sharing only glimpses of their bond over time. As they embark on this new phase, fans await an official statement or pictures from the couple.