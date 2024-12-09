Nargis Fakhri Shares First Post After Sister’s Arrest, Says “Still Waters Run Deep”

Actress Nargis Fakhri, known for her roles in films like Rockstar, has broken her silence following the arrest of her younger sister, Aliya Fakhri, who is facing charges of double murder in New York. Aliya, 41, was arrested after two men were found dead in Queens on Monday, allegedly at the hands of her former boyfriend and his friend.

Despite the serious nature of the charges, Nargis has remained silent in the public eye, refraining from commenting directly on her sister’s arrest. However, the actress posted a striking image on social media on Tuesday, her first public post since the incident made headlines.

In the photo, Nargis is seen wearing a sheer, one-shoulder turquoise gown, her hair styled in long, wavy tresses. The subtle makeup accentuates her natural features, including dewy eyes and plump lips, giving off a calm and composed vibe. The post’s caption read: “Still water runs deep,” a statement that has left many wondering about its deeper meaning, especially amid the ongoing legal situation surrounding her sister.

Aliya Fakhri, who has been estranged from her sister for over 20 years, is currently in custody in connection with the deaths of her former partner and his friend. Her mother has denied the allegations, defending Aliya’s character and claiming that her daughter was always caring and compassionate toward others.

As the case unfolds, many will undoubtedly be watching for any further comments or posts from Nargis Fakhri, whose social media activity often attracts significant attention. For now, her latest post stands as a quiet but poignant expression in the midst of a personal crisis.