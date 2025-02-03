Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls ‘frustrating’ experience of being ‘detained’ at an airport; find out why

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently shared an unusual experience from his time filming New York, revealing that he was detained at a New York airport because officials were skeptical about his Indian nationality. Despite presenting his Indian passport, the officers were unconvinced, leading to an extended interrogation.

Speaking in an interview with Mashable India, Neil recounted that he was held for almost four hours, during which he was not given the chance to explain himself. The authorities remained doubtful, refusing to believe that he was Indian. The incident, which made headlines at the time, turned into a frustrating ordeal.

When officials finally allowed him to defend himself, Neil responded by asking them to look him up online. His simple remark—”Google me”—took them by surprise. Once they searched his name, their attitude shifted. The officers, who had been questioning his identity, began discussing his family background. They inquired about his grandfather, legendary playback singer Mukesh, and his father, Nitin Mukesh, known for his contributions to Indian music.

Neil was last seen in Hisaab Barabar, a satirical action-comedy directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film, featuring R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid. The film is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.