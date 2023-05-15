ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Ishtiyak Khan, who has entertained fans in projects like Tamasha, Ludo, Janhit Mein Jaari, Anaarkali of Aarah and Jolly LLB, has bagged R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 12:50:41
Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Talented actor Ishtiyak Khan, who has entertained fans in projects like Tamasha, Ludo, Janhit Mein Jaari, Anaarkali of Aarah and Jolly LLB, is all set to entertain his fans in a new movie. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar.

As per reports in the media, R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari will be playing leads. The team was also spotted shooting the film in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Ashwni Dhir is directing the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Melissa Pais, Yogesh Tripathi, and Mansi Srivastava being part of the abovementioned project.

We buzzed Ishtiyak but did not get revert.

Ishtiyak came into the limelight for his role as an English teacher in the film Phas Gaye Re Obama, which also went viral as a meme in social media, and he gained popularity from his role as Rajesh Autowala in Tamasha, Ludo (as Inspector), Janhit Mein Jaari (as Purushottam), Anaarkali of Aarah, as well as portraying Chaurasia in Bharat, Vasu (Lawyer from Rohtak) in Jolly LLB, Sunny in FryDay, and Munna in Ammaa Ki Boli. He is also well known for his role in the Television series as Kappu Ka Sasur in the fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show (2022), Puttan in Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, and in the web series Dhindora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive telly, digital, and movie updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s life is out of danger, Surilii heaves a sigh of relief
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv’s life is out of danger, Surilii heaves a sigh of relief
Has KKBKKJ Destroyed Farhad Samji’s Career?
Has KKBKKJ Destroyed Farhad Samji’s Career?
Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes
Hansal Mehta To Explore Media-Based Themes
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan promise unlimited entertainment, check out
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan promise unlimited entertainment, check out
I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi
I want the superpower of reading minds: Mukund Kapahi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Shocking!! Sai's life in danger
Read Latest News