Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Ishtiyak Khan, who has entertained fans in projects like Tamasha, Ludo, Janhit Mein Jaari, Anaarkali of Aarah and Jolly LLB, has bagged R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Talented actor Ishtiyak Khan, who has entertained fans in projects like Tamasha, Ludo, Janhit Mein Jaari, Anaarkali of Aarah and Jolly LLB, is all set to entertain his fans in a new movie. As per a credible source, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar.

As per reports in the media, R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari will be playing leads. The team was also spotted shooting the film in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Ashwni Dhir is directing the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Melissa Pais, Yogesh Tripathi, and Mansi Srivastava being part of the abovementioned project.

We buzzed Ishtiyak but did not get revert.

Ishtiyak came into the limelight for his role as an English teacher in the film Phas Gaye Re Obama, which also went viral as a meme in social media, and he gained popularity from his role as Rajesh Autowala in Tamasha, Ludo (as Inspector), Janhit Mein Jaari (as Purushottam), Anaarkali of Aarah, as well as portraying Chaurasia in Bharat, Vasu (Lawyer from Rohtak) in Jolly LLB, Sunny in FryDay, and Munna in Ammaa Ki Boli. He is also well known for his role in the Television series as Kappu Ka Sasur in the fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show (2022), Puttan in Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, and in the web series Dhindora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive telly, digital, and movie updates.