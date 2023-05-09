Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Mansi Srivastava, who is engaging one and all with her negative portrayal of Dimpi Dalmiya in Colors TV’s Saavi ki Savaari, will be seen in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar

Young and talented actress Mansi Srivastava has entertained the masses in popular projects like Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Sasural Simar Ka, Ishqbaaaz, Divya Drishti, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The diva, who is engaging one and all with her negative portrayal of Dimpi Dalmiya in Colors TV’s Saavi ki Savaari, has bagged a new movie. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen in the upcoming film Hisaab Barabar.

As per reports in the media, R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari will be playing leads. The team was also spotted shooting the film in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Ashwni Dhir is directing the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Melissa Pais being part of the above-mentioned project.

Shares a source, “Mansi will be seen in a different look for the film.”

When we contacted Mansi, she confirmed the news and said, “Yes, it’s a cameo, but it has a social message attached. It was wonderful shooting with him. He is an inspiring person and always so focused.”

