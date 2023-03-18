Young diva Riya Sharma, who rose to fame with her role of Dr. Mayura Dubey Shukla in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, is currently winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar acting prowess as Princess Tara of the 17th century in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara.

Dhruv Tara is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels against time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. The actress has done a lot of preparations and has learned horse riding for a sequence of the show.

Sharing the experience of shooting the horse riding sequence for the first time, Riya said, “My first experience of shooting for the horse riding sequence was quite funny and scary as well. Actually, I was given the most charged-up and fastest horse we had on our set. So, when the shooting started it started running at such a high speed that I was literally screaming all the way. I was afraid it would stop at the mark or not. But thankfully, the horse did stop at the mark.”

Riya further added, “Initially, it was a bit scary but later it was fun. You know, seeing horses in the movies and riding them is a completely different experience altogether. When I got familiar with the horse and the way its speed was controlled, everything became a bit easier. I am glad that I got to shoot such a lovely sequence for the show, which helped me learn a new thing. The experience of riding a horse was overwhelming and exhilarating as well. The scene also turned out to be pretty good, as it was supposed to be.”

Lastly, talking about the feedback, she has been receiving about her performance, Riya mentioned, “The response has been enriching. I am receiving a lot of appreciative messages from the viewers of the show. People are loving the genre and concept of our show as it is delivering something different to them.”

