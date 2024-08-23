Nick Jonas’s father writes emotional words for Priyanka Chopra’s late father

Today is a special day in several ways for actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On the one hand, she landed in Mumbai thus meaning she is back in India for a while to attend the trailer launch of the Marathi film, Paani which is produced by her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

And on the other hand, it is her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra’s birthday. As known, Priyanka Chopra was immensely close to her father and time and again, she keeps expressing the same, ranging from missing him dearly and remembering him on special occasions. And on that note, Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra went on to share a collab post with Studio Aesthetique, who celebrated his birthday and his legacy followed by a lovely caption. It read, “Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Ashok Chopra Your wisdom and kindness continue to guide and inspire us every day, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew you. Happy Birthday”-

What made this incredibly special and very emotional was a beautiful message from Nick Jonas’s father, who went on to comment saying, “Happy Birthday. I was not able to know you personally but I see your goodness and spirit everyday through dear Madhu, our gracious Daughter-in-law, and our perfect granddaughter.”-

This comment sparked everyone’s attention, as they offered their love and respect on his kind words.