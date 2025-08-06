Nishant Malkani Joins ‘Masti 4’ As New Entry, Shoot Wrapped Amid Laughter & Leaked Beach Song

Bollywood’s most iconic and naughty franchise, Masti, is now returning with its fourth part, and this time, Masti will be even spicier!

Recently, Nishant Malkani confirmed his entry in Masti 4 by sharing a clapboard video on social media. He wrote in a fun way, “Thoda Naughty, Thoda Nice… Masti 4 Mein Main Hoon Naya Spice!” Now, another new color has been added to the Masti gang.

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1mimfmv/masti_4_shoot_i_guess_they_wont_give_up/

The film is directed by Milap Zaveri, known for his fearless and bold comic style. Indra Kumar, who started the Masti franchise in 2004, is again in the producer’s chair.

This time, many new faces will be seen in Masti 4: Nishant Malkani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, and Natalia Janoszek, who will make this masti ki mahfil even more explosive. The old pair, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, and Ritesh Deshmukh, are also present and ready to win the audience’s hearts with their chemistry and nonstop comedy this time.

View Instagram Post 1: Nishant Malkani Joins ‘Masti 4’ As New Entry, Shoot Wrapped Amid Laughter & Leaked Beach Song

Recently, the set had a festive atmosphere when the film’s shooting was over. Tusshar Kapoor has also become a part of this fun-filled journey. Three cakes were cut on the occasion of the shoot wrap, and the whole team celebrated in a fun-filled manner.

However, an interesting twist came when a video of a song filmed on the beach in England was leaked on the internet. People are discussing it on Reddit and calling it the shooting of a song from Masti 4. This clearly shows that the film is now being discussed a lot outside the screen.

The Masti franchise, which started in 2004, has always targeted the youth. While Grand Masti (2013) joined the 100 crore club, Great Grand Masti (2016) suffered due to pre-release leaks. But this time, the team is hoping that Masti 4, coming after almost a decade, will take this series to new heights again.

The official release date has not been announced yet, but it is likely to hit theaters soon. With a new tadka in the old masala and full masti, Masti 4 is moving towards becoming the wildest and funniest comedy of this year.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.