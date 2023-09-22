GaneshChaturthi2023: The vibrant atmosphere and coming together of people in devotion is heartwarming: Nishant Malkani

Actor Nishant Malkani will soon be back on our TV screens with an adorably strong lead character in Sony SAB’s show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke. The show is set and shot in the magical valley of Kashmir, bringing alive a beautiful romance between two people with very different beliefs. Nishant seeks Bappa’s blessings as he embarks on this new journey and role.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Nishant Malkani says, “After learning about Lord Ganesha, I’ve come to deeply value the idea of conquering life’s challenges with wisdom, humility, and determination, which resonates with me on a personal level.”

“I do visit Ganpati pandals during the festival, and it’s an incredible experience. The vibrant atmosphere and the unity of people coming together in devotion is truly heartwarming,” he adds.

On celebrations, the actor avers, “Celebrating the festival at home has always been a dream for me. Whenever that comes true, I will decorate the idol with love, offer prayers, and share delicious homemade sweets with family and friends, creating cherished memories. Ensuring an eco-friendly celebration is something close to my heart. Using eco-friendly idols and natural decorations is not just about tradition, but also a way to protect our environment.”

On his plans this year for the festival, Nishant says, “This year, I might miss visiting pandals due to being in Kashmir for the shoot of Pashminna. However, the memories of those vibrant celebrations will always stay with me.”

“My heartfelt desire and prayer for myself and my family this year is for good health, boundless happiness, and the strength to overcome any obstacles that come our way,” he says before signing off.

Here’s wishing a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all our readers!!