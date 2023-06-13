No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush

….At least not on June 16 when Adipurush releases all over the world. There are reports in a section of the media that the teaser of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will be attached to Adipurush.

This is partially true, though not quite certain.

Informs a source close to Dharma Production, “The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani…. will be released only on or after 20 June . So there is no question of the teaser opening with Adipurush on June 16. However they may attach Rocky Aur Rani’s teaser to Adipurush from June 20 onwards. If not then the teaser will be attached to Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Getting ready a teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is not an easy task.

“There are at least ten major characters, and Karan doesn’t want to miss out on any of them in the first teaser,” says a source from Dharma.