ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush

Earlier, it was being speculated and said that the teaser of Karan Johar’s upcoming movie might be attached with Adipurush. However, senior writer Subhash K Jha has an important which tells us that the teaser won’t be attacted with Adipurush. Let’s read for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
13 Jun,2023 11:41:34
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush

….At least not on June 16 when Adipurush releases all over the world. There are reports in a section of the media that the teaser of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani will be attached to Adipurush.

This is partially true, though not quite certain.

Informs a source close to Dharma Production, “The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani…. will be released only on or after 20 June . So there is no question of the teaser opening with Adipurush on June 16. However they may attach Rocky Aur Rani’s teaser to Adipurush from June 20 onwards. If not then the teaser will be attached to Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Getting ready a teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is not an easy task.

“There are at least ten major characters, and Karan doesn’t want to miss out on any of them in the first teaser,” says a source from Dharma.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?
Arijit Singh performing ‘Bole Chudiyan’ for Karan Johar goes viral, fans awe over his dance moves
Arijit Singh performing ‘Bole Chudiyan’ for Karan Johar goes viral, fans awe over his dance moves
Adipurush director Om Raut kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, fans unhappy
Adipurush director Om Raut kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, fans unhappy
Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer excites fans, fans love it
Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer excites fans, fans love it
Kriti Sanon cuddling up with her furball, Disco is the cutest picture on the internet today
Kriti Sanon cuddling up with her furball, Disco is the cutest picture on the internet today
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Latest Stories
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul
Actress Kajal Chauhan is excited about upcoming plot twists in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ after its leap.
Actress Kajal Chauhan is excited about upcoming plot twists in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ after its leap.
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
Meet spoiler: Mahinder demands 50 crores from Meet to save Yashoda
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan grabs headline again with his most unique replies, check out
#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan grabs headline again with his most unique replies, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to get arrested?
Read Latest News