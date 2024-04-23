Nora Fatehi slams the paparazzi for zooming in on her bu*t

The paparazzi has lately been under major scrutiny, mainly owing to how they have been capturing celebrities. One must have noticed a surprising surge in photos and videos from paparazzi that see them zooming in on their body parts, which is objectionable and without their consent.

Recently, actors like Mrunal Thakur and Palak Tiwari went on to address this and requested the paps to avoid clicking them from the back, which eventually results in the zoom in on the bu*t.

And now, actor Nora Fatehi, who has been the victim of the sam as well went on to practice as well in an interview with News18.

She said, “I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me but to other female actors also. Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

She further added, “Their intention (photographers) behind zooming in is maybe wrong but that’s a separate conversation. I can’t grab each person and teach them a lesson. But I still move around the way I move and I’m very confident in my body.”

The actor was recently seen playing a pivotal role in the film, Madgaon Express. She now has Dancing Dad and Telugu film, Matka in the pipeline.