Nora Fatehi Surprises Fans As She Joins Karan Aujla For A Show-Stopping Performance In Gurugram

Karan Aujla’s It Was All a Dream tour hit an exciting milestone with its second show in Gurugram on December 17. The event attracted a crowd of over 15,000 fans, but what truly made the night unforgettable was the surprise appearance of Bollywood star Nora Fatehi.

The concert’s energy reached new heights when Fatehi joined Aujla on stage to give the audience a sneak peek of their upcoming song, Aaye Haaye. The duo’s chemistry was electric, and the crowd erupted with excitement as they performed together for the very first time. The unexpected pairing left fans cheering for more.

Aujla, clearly thrilled with the collaboration, shared his excitement, saying, “It was amazing to share the stage with Nora and perform live with her on our track for the very first time. See you tomorrow from my third show in Gurugram.”

The performance was a perfect blend of Aujla’s powerful stage presence and Fatehi’s star appeal, creating a magical atmosphere that will be remembered by everyone who attended. The surprise moment added an extra layer of glamour to the already high-energy show, making it one of the standout events of the season.

Sharing the dope moment on her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Thank you @karanaujla for sharing your stage with me in Delhi! Mahol Pura Wavy Hai 🔥🔥

Delhi was insane see you again #Aayehaaye”

Check out video:

View Instagram Post 1: Nora Fatehi Surprises Fans As She Joins Karan Aujla For A Show-Stopping Performance In Gurugram

The It Was All a Dream tour, presented by Xiaomi India Redmi, Royal Challenge American Pride, Venkys, Pan Bahar Crystal Elaichi, and powered by Vencobb, NECC Jack & Jones, continues to deliver unforgettable experiences, leaving fans eager for more as the tour moves forward.