Not Happening: Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Shah Rukh Khan not collaborating for a project

To have the prospect of having two superstars collaborate together for a project is always an alluring factor. And this becomes even bigger and better when it is from two different industries. We have seen now Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s on-screen pairing was immensely loved in the film, Jawan, and now we have the pairing of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to look forward to in Kalki 2898 AD that releases later this week.

There were rumors that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together for a film that was said to be in the works from acclaimed filmmaker, Rajkummar Hirani.

The report in 123 Telugu also suggested how this would have been Ruth Prabhu’s first film with Hirani and Khan’s second after Dunki.

However, much to the sadness of all the fans, a source close to Hirani mentioned this isn’t happening and no meeting or discussions with Khan or Ruth Prabhu have taken place yet. As of now, Hirani is only busy writing his next film.

Several times earlier, Ruth Prabhu has expressed her admiration for Khan and always hinted on how she would love to work with Khan, and of course, who wouldn’t!

Right now, both Ruth Prabhu and Khan are busy with their respective projects lined up ahead, where the former has Citadel: Honey Bunny, and SRK is reportedly shooting for a project called KING.