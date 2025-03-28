Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Ramp Walk Move Backfires, Faces Social Media Heat!

A video from Lakme Fashion Week featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha has sparked debate on social media. The clip shows the actress walking the ramp and interacting with individuals stationed at the end of the runway. As she reached the front, she moved one of the women aside and then called two others forward, seemingly bringing attention to them.

While the exact context of her actions remains unclear, the video quickly became a topic of discussion online. Several users criticized her approach, labeling it inappropriate. Comments on social media ranged from calling out her behavior to questioning her attitude. Some remarked that her actions seemed disrespectful, while others felt she could have handled the moment differently.

There were comments on social media that read, ‘is chapri ko janta hi kaun hai’, ‘in sabse zyada beautiful toh voh lag rahi hai’, ‘overbearing attitude no respect for others’, ‘this is not professional behaviour why don’t she enter on the other side’, ‘women should standby other women’, ‘not right attitude for flop actress…she needs respect lessons’.

A few users defended her, suggesting that she might have intended to highlight the individuals on stage rather than overshadow them. However, the majority of reactions pointed toward disappointment, with some questioning her professionalism.

Bharuccha has not yet responded to the controversy, and it remains to be seen if she will address the backlash. Public figures often find themselves under scrutiny for their actions, especially in high-profile events like fashion weeks, where every move is recorded and analyzed.

As the conversation continues, the incident highlights how quickly moments from public events can go viral and lead to divided opinions online.