Orry & Tamannaah Bhatia’s post sparks interest from beau, Vijay Varma

Socialite Orry (Orhan Awatramani) recently shared a photo with actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram, which quickly drew attention for its quirky vibe and humorous caption. In the image, the two stood side by side, holding hands and staring directly at the camera with almost expressionless faces. Orry captioned the photo, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

The post soon caught the eye of actor Vijay Varma, who left a witty comment, “Shining twins but not scary.” Orry, known for his playful personality, replied promptly, adding, “Shining Sindhis.” The lighthearted exchange amused followers, sparking even more engagement with the post.

While the photo itself showcased a seemingly serious tone, the comments section reflected a contrasting playful energy. Fans of both Tamannaah and Vijay joined in on the fun, adding their own remarks and observations about the post.

Orry, a familiar face in Bollywood social circles, frequently shares moments with celebrities, but this particular post with Tamannaah stood out due to the unusual pose and poker-faced expressions. Tamannaah, who has been in the spotlight for her performances and personal life, often makes headlines for her appearances, and this time was no exception.

Vijay Varma, who is in a relationship with Tamannaah, has also become known for his cheeky comments on social media, often adding a humorous twist to celebrity posts. This friendly banter among Orry, Tamannaah, and Vijay offered fans a glimpse into the fun dynamics within the industry, further fueling interest in their interactions.

The post, along with the amusing comments, became a talking point for fans, blending humor with curiosity about the camaraderie between these well-known personalities.