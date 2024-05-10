Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi showers love on Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’; says it’s a ‘must-watch from start to finish’

It is no surprise that the Kiran Rao directorial, Laapataa Ladies has found a new lease of life on the streaming platform, Netflix ever since it arrived. After attaining a lot of love and appreciation from critics and doing moderately well on the box office at the time of the release, the film has gained more eyeballs and more fans post coming on the streamer.

So far, an array of celebrities have gone on social media to express their appreciation for the film which ranges from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Arijit Singh and several others. And it seems the love is transcending borders as the latest to join the bandwagon is Pakistani actress, Kinza Hashmi.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in an array of Pakistani telly shows recently went on to see Laapataa Ladies on Netlix and appreciated it. Posting a story about it, Hashmi wrote, “A must-watch film that captivates from start to finish”-

Hashmi, as many know made her debut with the popular show, Adhura Milan back in 2014 and has gone on to be a part of popular shows and telefilms like Ishq Tamasha, Gul-o-Gulzar and several others.

And talking about Laapataa Ladies, the film is Kiran Rao’s return to direction after a huge gap of thirteen years, where she made her directorial debut back in 2010 with the critically acclaimed film, Dhobi Ghat.