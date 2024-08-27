Parineeti Chopra’s absence from brother’s engagement sparks rumors

As known, yesterday was a special day indeed for the Chopra clan as the family came together to celebrate a momentous occasion which was the wedding festivities of actor Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra. The global superstar flew to India especially for that and the trailer launch of her Marathi production, Paani.

However, amid all the happy images and videos that have been circling on social media, fans began to notice a peculiar development. How was it that their cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra was absent from the footage and the ceremony?

As known, the entire family was present including Mannara Chopra bhr Parineeti was nowhere to be seen.

This sparked quite a rumor mill as fans began to flood the comments section and ask, where is she and why isn’t she present! While it isn’t known why, the reason might only be scheduling conflicts as one would remember how Priyanka Chopra was also unable to make it for Parineeti Chopra’s wedding bells owing to work commitments and other scheduling conflicts. According to Parineeti’s Instagram, she was in London just a day prior.

Sharing the lovely moments from the big day, Priyanka Chopra perfectly encapsulated what an amazing day it was indeed. Posting those amazing moments, she captioned them, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their हस्ताक्षर and ceremony

@siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra.”