Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is creating huge waves not only in India, but also in the overseas market. The film is easily one of the biggest hits that Bollywood has seen in recent times. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film which hit a bad patch during its promotion with a few controversies never did look back once it was released. It is today, the second film to enter the 1000-crore mark after Dangal.

A report on koimoi.com talked about its gross collection overall and the new milestone that it had created. We take reference from that story for our write up here.

Speaking about the latest update, Pathaan has now crossed a gross collection of $47 million in overseas. With this, the film has surpassed Baahubali 2’s phase 1 overseas lifetime of $46.98 million (inclusive of all languages). Now, that’s really a huge feat as the number has been crossed even before hitting 40 days.

Wow!! A huge milestone, right!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.