Pawan Kalyan May Give Up Movies Completely Now

Pawan Kalyan has been seen to be sailing in two boats, as an actor and an emergent politician. But now, with Naidu’s controversial arrest Pawan Kalyan has apparently taken a decision to go the whole hog in his political career.

Author: Subhash K Jha
11 Sep,2023 10:53:25
Now that the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested, superstar Pawan Kalyan may give up his acting career completely to immerse himself into a career in politics.

An actor in Hyderabad who knows Pawan well reveals, “Pawan Kalyan has taken the plunge. After Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest on Saturday, Pawan Sir’s protest is not a random happening. His Janasena party will now galvanize into active political action with the next elections being their target . From what I know he will now wrap up his pending film assignments and plunge completely into a political career.”

It is reliably learnt that Pawan Kalyan has his eyes on the chief ministership of Andhra and Telangana.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

