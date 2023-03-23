The reign of the South film industry is getting evident every passing day. With the success of all the Pan Indian movies of late, starting off with Baahubali, it’s great to see that how people are accepting the south film industry with their whole heart. Recently RRR featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt made a whopping amount at the box office and also earned an Oscar too with the song Naatu Naatu. Pushpa, another pan-Indian release starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna made a huge success all across the country.

With that, the emerging success of the stars from the south too happens to be very usual and obvious on the grounds. Speaking of that, today we have shared the whopping salaries of popular and celebrated actors from the south film industry, as mentioned in Koi Moi, starting from Allu Arjun to Prabhas. Read below to know all the details.

Allu Arjun

Known for his grandeur and style statements on the screen, the actor charges a whopping amount of 100 crores for a film. Recently for his film Pushpa: The Rule the actor charged the same while for the Pushpa: The Rise, the actor charged 75 crores.

Mahesh Babu

Hailed as the prince of Tollywood charged 45 crores for his recent release, Sarkari Vaari Paata. However, as stated in the report the actor is said to have charged a whopping amount of 100 crores for his next project with Trivikram.

Pawan Kalyan

The actor charges a whopping amount of 60 crores for a movie. His recent movie Bheemla Nayak made quite well at the box office. He is to charge the same amount for his next Hari Hara Veeramallu.

Vijay Deverakonda

The actor, as per reports charged a whopping amount of 35 crores for the movie Liger. However, the movie tanked at the box office.

Prabhas

The Baahubali actor is one of the highest paid actors from the south. He charged 100 crores for the movie Radheshyam and has charged a whopping amount of 150 crores for his upcoming movie Adi Purush. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.