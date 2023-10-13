Prabhas And Anushka Shetty's Wedding Photos Go Viral; Read The Real Story

South stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have always kindled the attention of their fans for being the most cute pair!! Rumours have surfaced for the longest time that the two of them are in love and will get married. However, whenever such rumours have floated, the actors have categorically dismissed them, stating them to be untrue. However, the perfect onscreen chemistry that they enjoy, has made their fans believe that they can get together and can have a life filled with joy and love. But as of now, this seems to be far from being true!! However, recently, some pictures made it to the headlines. In the pictures, Anushka is seen with Prabhas seated in a gorgeously decorated mandap, with them wearing wedding outfits. These, in fact, were AI Pictures that went viral. A report on pinkvilla talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Fans again talked vividly about Anushka and Prabhas being together when these AI-generated pictures went viral. The pictures have a happy sight of Prahas and Anushka being married and posing as husband and wife. They say manifestations do come true!! And here, the fans of the Jodi wish and pray that their manifestation of this big union comes true someday!

You can check the pictures here.



Well, are you all ready to manifest this big fact? What do you have to say about these cute AI-generated images?