Prabhas surprises fans by saying, ‘someone very special is about to enter your life’

To say that Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest films of this year would be an understatement because everyone is aware of how humungous the scale of the film is and the concept is so ambitious too. After a few changes in its release dates, the film is finally gearing up for a theatric release on 27th June 2024.

The film boasts a dream ensemble cast that includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone among others. And talking about Prabhas, the actor – who doesn’t usually post too much on his social media pages, went on to spring in a surprise and post something on his story.

He posted a blank page where he wrote, “Darlings, finally someone very special is about to enter your life (followed by a smiling emoji) wait cheyandi…” –

It has only been minutes since he posted this and needless to say, it has caused a storm on Instagram, where people have started having their own answers as to who is this special person or special something that Prabhas is referring to.

Back in the day, Prabhas was rumored to be dating Anushka Shetty during the shoot of the Baahubali franchise and even Kriti Sanon during the period of Adipurush but none of these was confirmed by any parties. Since then, there has been no rumor about it and hence, fans cannot stop but wonder if this special someone is a woman or something related to the film, Kalki 2898 AD.

We will only have to wait and see.