Prachi Tehlan suffers a leg injury; hopes it is nothing serious

Actor Prachi Tehlan was recently subject to an unanticipated instance as she went on to injure her leg while shooting.

While she didn’t reveal how it happened, Tehlan went on to mention that she twisted her ankle and is currently all bandaged up. Posting an image about the same, Tehlan wrote, “Injuries were a part of my sports career and injuries are very much a part of my acting career ‘Girpade’ was the name given to me by my coach Mr. Niroola at a very young age! Twisted my ankle today. Hopefully nothing serious but defintely painful @dilshadmakeoverartist ‘s TAPLI taking care of me #recovering #TheDarkWeb #movieshoot”-

One indeed hopes it is nothing serious and the actress is able to recover at the soonest. For the uninitiated, Tehlan has been a celebrated sportsperson having played netball and basketball in the past. She was the captain of the netball team who represented India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and even won the silver medal at the 2011 South Asian Beach Games.

Having turned into an actress about eight years ago, Tehlan has been a part of multiple TV shows which include the likes of Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ikyawann, and Band Baja Bandh Darwaza; while starting in a couple of Punjabi films too. Most recently, she made her Malayalam debut with Mamangam and now has Ram alongside Mohanlal.