Exclusive: Child actor Vidhaan Sharma bags Star Plus’ new season of Diya aur Baati Hum

Child actor Vidhaan Sharma needs no introduction!! He has been part of many successful TV shows, OTT and film projects. Some of his notable projects include Qurbaan Hua, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala, The Sky Is Pink etc. He will now be a part of the cast of Diya aur Baati Hum’s new season. Yes, reports are there in the media about Star Plus soon launching the second season of Diya Aur Baati Hum, the popular show starring Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh.

As per reports in the media, Ashish Dixit and Khushi Dubey are all set to play the leads in the new show. Navneet Malik will also be part of the cast. The show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, will be the journey of a girl who aspires to be an IAS officer.

Media reports suggest that Shashi Sumeet Productions is eyeing its original 9 PM slot for the run of the new season of Diya aur Baati Hum. The slot is presently occupied by Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

We at IWMBuzz.com got to know that child actor Vidhaan Sharma has been roped in to play a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “The show will also show the childhood phase of the leads. Vidhaan has been roped in to play the younger version of the male lead.”

We buzzed Vidhaan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

