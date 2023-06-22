My dream destination would be Istanbul: Urmila Sharma

Urmila Sharma, who has acted in many popular shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu, Ishq Subhan Allah, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, FIR, and May I Come In Madam? is currently seen in the role of Lakshmi in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. The actress gave some amazing answers in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment. Read here:

Describe yourself in 3 words:

I would describe myself as an independent and lovable individual. I believe in following my heart and making decisions accordingly. I am a sorted and happy-go-lucky person, always striving to stay positive in every situation.

Are you a tattoo person?

Tattoos are not my cup of tea, but I adore mehendi (henna) designs on my hands. Coming from a Marwadi family in Rajasthan, our traditions often call for it on special occasions. Whenever I have free time, I love getting mehendi done.

If you could be from any other era what would it be:

I feel that my true calling lies in the field of law. I believe I would excel as a lawyer and have the ability to influence things to ensure that victims receive justice.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

If I were granted a superpower, it would be the ability to provide food to every hungry person. It saddens me that some still go to bed without a meal. I would love to make a difference by ensuring everyone has food access and contribute to building a more beautiful society.

Would you date a fan?

I am already married, but if a fan were to come along and impress me, I would consider it (laughs).

Do you sing in the shower?

I am a bathroom singer! I enjoy singing and have a playlist of many Bollywood songs. Music connects with me, and I even sing while driving.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

My biggest or weirdest fear is losing myself and being separated from my family. I love myself and am very protective of my family. They are the most important part of my life.

Your dream destination

Istanbul, a city in Turkey, is my dream destination. I hope to visit there soon. Fingers crossed!

Your favourite past time

Dancing is the best way for me to stay fit and enjoy myself.