Priyanka Chopra announces a big project calling it ‘very very special’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already broken boundaries in every sense of the word, and while she is adored and loved for her acting projects and choices, which are now global; her projects as a producer have always been something that speaks volumes about the direction she takes with content.

Amidst everything else, Chopra Jonas has been on the forefront as a producer with Marathi films, and on that note, she went on to share something that is very very special to her and, surely to the entire team.

Sharing the teaser of her National-award winning Marathi film, Paani, Chopra Jonas captioned saying, “तुमच्यासाठी एक खास बातमी! आमचा आगामी मराठी चित्रपट “पाणी”, १८ ऑक्टोबरला सर्व चित्रपटगृहात प्रदर्शित होत आहे. तर लवकरच भेटू.. चित्रपटगृहात.

This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani’ is all set to release theatrically on 18th October.

See you in the theatres!

View Instagram Post 1: Priyanka Chopra announces a big project calling it 'very very special'

Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.”-

For the uninitiated, Paani won the National Award for ‘best film on environment conservation/preservation’ in 2019, and will be released in theatres on October 18.

And for Chopra Jonas, this is her fourth Marathi film as a producer under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures after Ventilator, Kay Re Rascalaa and Firebrand.

The film tells the story of an ordinary man from a drought-stricken village, chronicling his struggle to transform the community into a self-sustaining one. Along the way, he must confront local thugs and navigate the everyday challenges that threaten his mission.