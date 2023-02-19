Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an icon and a true sensation for fans in the real sense of the term. It’s been quite many years now that Priyanka Chopra has been doing well and has grown exceptionally as a performer and well, we love it. From starting off as a young model to eventually ruling Bollywood and then expanding her wings in Hollywood as well, Priyanka Chopra has indeed come a long way forward in her professional life. Not just as a professional, she’s also grown thoroughly as a beautiful mother. Today, she’s the proud mother of an adorable baby girl called Malti Marie Jonas and well, the internet adores her for real.

It’s not everyday that Priyanka Chopra shares beautiful photos with Malti revealing her face nicely. But hey, when she does the same, we truly love it, just like now. Want to check out the snaps? See below folks –

Priyanka Chopra com sua filha Malti😍 “Dias como esse❤️”#PriyankaChopra I IG pic.twitter.com/ObOGpWdqbH — Gilr Priyanka I Fanpage (@GilrPriyanka) February 19, 2023

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com