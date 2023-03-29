Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and admired couples in the global entertainment industry. The two of them are couple goals in the two sense of the term and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that this couple does manages to get a lot of love and limelight from people all over the world. The two of them met for the first time at MET Gala 2017 post which, they started chatting on social media. Priyanka had revealed on many occasions in the past that Nick had sent her a DM post which they started talking and having a conversation. Ever since then, the couple got married in the year 2018 and from then onwards, they have been nothing less than couple goals for their fans.

Priyanka is someone who’s always been quite honest and direct when it comes to her approach towards her fans and the media. Well recently, Priyanka opened up about a very personal aspect of her life. In a new interview, she’s now opened up about freezing her eggs before meeting Nick Jonas. She was quoted my media platforms saying,

“I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’Just do it’.”

She further added,

“I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn’t want to date Nick because I was like I don’t know if he would want kids at 25. I love kids, I have worked with kids at UNICEF, I have volunteered at kids’ hospitals, I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults. I love kids, all our parties are kids and dogs friendly, at our house, you can bring them anytime.”

