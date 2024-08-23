Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai; this time for another trailer launch

Actor-producer and global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known to dabble around multiple topics and films not only when it comes to her acting projects but more so when it comes to her choices as a producer.

It was only a while ago when she posted and reported about how she is now producing her 4th Marathi film in the form of Paani. And to make sure to make it in time for the trailer launch of the film, Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai. While she was in the flight about to touch down, she posted an image while still in the flight, captioning it, ‘Mumbai meri jaan’-

Following that she had a touch down in Mumbai and was greeted by the paps-

For the uninitiated, Paani won the National Award for ‘best film on environment conservation/preservation’ in 2019, and will be released in theatres on October 18.

The film tells the story of an ordinary man from a drought-stricken village, chronicling his struggle to transform the community into a self-sustaining one. Along the way, he must confront local thugs and navigate the everyday challenges that threaten his mission.

As mentioned above, this is Chopra Jonas’ fourth film as a producer, after she earlier presented the films, Ventilator, Kay Re Rascalaa and Firebrand under her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. On her acting front, she has multiple films lined up ahead where she has been shooting for The Bluff recently.